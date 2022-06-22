SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Bowen Agency Realtors held a lunch-and-learn event Wednesday which left Sunbury officials with ideas on bringing more people to the city.
The lunch was held at the Packer House in Sunbury and featured guest speakers, including Cookie Connolly, of the Donald Heiter Community Center, in Lewisburg, and Brittany Madera, communications Manager for The PA Wilds.
Connolly told the attendees about the community center and the good it does for the public.
Programs offered give children the opportunity to use their imagination and help bring activities to families, she said.
Madera said the PA Wilds are launching a "Working-A Remote Work Experience."
The concept is that in addition to recruiting new businesses to an area, local agencies would be inviting and incentivizing people to move to an area for a ‘trial period’ with the hope that they would discover rural Pennsylvania to be a good place to work, live, play or raise a family.
Madera explained the first launch will be in July when five people from large cities will move to Bellefonte, in Centre County, where the individuals will experience life in the town while working their regular jobs remotely.
She said the group will not live together but will get the chance to see what it is like to live in the area.
Sunbury Councilman Josh Brosious, who was in attendance, said he was impressed with the idea.
"My hat goes off to this organization for trying to bring new people into central Pennsylvania," he said. "With many individuals working remotely that can live anywhere this is a great opportunity for Sunbury. Sunbury has a lot to offer to families with recreation, schooling, local entertainment and many other options."
The PA Wilds cover approximately 25-percent of the state’s land acreage in north central Pennsylvania, yet just four-percent of the population, according to its website.
The PA Wilds counties include Warren, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Lycoming, Clinton, Elk, Cameron, Forest, Clearfield, Clarion, Jefferson and northern Centre, according to the website.