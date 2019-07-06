MIDDLEBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area and the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce will co-host a Coffee with the Candidates with the two candidates for the vacant 85th Legislative District on Friday, July 26.
The event is scheduled from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Shade Mountain Winery near Middleburg.
Bill Bowman, Managing Editor of The Daily Item will moderate this event and will feature Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay and David Rowe, candidates for the open seat of the PA 85th Legislative District. The format of the event gives the candidates equal time to give opening statements, answer questions and, if time allows, to answer written questions from the audience that are asked at the discretion of the moderator. The Chamber and the League note that this is not a debate, it is an opportunity for the audience to hear about the vision and priorities of the candidates.
Coffee with the Candidates is free and open to the public. However, because of limited seating pre-registration is required. Please go to https://business.gsvcc.org/events/details/coffee-with-the-candidates-446 for additional information and to register.
