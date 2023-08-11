The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) will host a roundtable discussion to address potential issues with the Patient Safety Act, House Bill 106, according to Chamber President and CEO Bob Garrett.
"I have heard a lot of concern expressed by health care providers in the Valley that the act might not be the most prudent approach to concerns about patients safety," Garrett said at the GSVCC Government Affairs Committee meeting Friday.
Specifically, Garrett said it was his understanding Evangelical Community Hospital is not in favor of the bill. Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of the hospital, said the facility would lose three emergency room beds and 25 hospital beds, according to Garrett.
"We will pull together a roundtable to discuss if there is a wiser approach that was not considered in the bill," Garrett said.
GSVCC will also gather a task force to determine the chamber's stance on Encina and it's plans to build $1.1 billion manufacturing facility along Route 11 in Point Township to facilitate the recycling of end-of-life plastics, according to Garrett.
"I have had a lot of folks from varied viewpoints who would like to be on a task force reach out to me," he said. "I do have some expectation that there will be a public statement coming from the chamber. It will be data driven."
Joseph Moralez, community relations officer at Encina, offered an update on behalf of the company indicating they planned to host another town hall in the near future.
"We will be having another town hall in the fall. We are looking at October," he said. "It will be another time for the public to voice concerns or ask questions."
State Rep. Michael Stender invited the chamber and public to an educational meeting next week, that he will be co-hosting with state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver.
The event will begin at 5:30 on Monday in the Shikellamy High School auditorium and will allow residents to meet representative from government departments, Stender said.
"The senator and I discussed how to get together to allow residents to put some faces to names to groups," the representative said. "There are a lot of questions on processes and regulations that different government agencies have."
Monday's event will provide the opportunity to discuss and understand these processes. Each department will have a table set up for attendees to visit beginning at 5:30 p.m. Ten to 15 minute presentations from each department will begin at 6, followed by another chance to speak to department representatives one-on-one, Stender said.