The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) will consider writing a letter of support for Encina after hearing statements from company representatives Friday.
Steve Kratz, Bravo Group senior director, and Joe Moralez, Encina community relations officer, spoke of their efforts to gather support for Encina and the company's plans to build a $1.1 billion plastics recycling facility along Route 11 in Point Township during the chamber's government affairs committee meeting.
"We are working on generating support within the local community. While there is some very vocal opposition, I think it is contained," Kratz said. "We want to make it loud and clear that people want this project coming to PA. and that it will have long-term positive impacts on the community."
Kratz mentioned several local business and organizations that he said have made public statements declaring their support of Encina. Those mentioned included DRIVE, Central PA Chamber of Commerce, Focus Central Pennsylvania and Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Scicchitano, among others.
While the company claims to have established a local base of support, Moralez explained they plan to continue their community relations efforts. "We need as much support as we can get," he said. "This is going to affect our whole region in a positive way."
Kratz, who works for a strategic communications firm, said he has never had a client as willing to work with the community as Encina has been.
While addressing the opposition the company has received, Kratz suggested most of it was due to misinformation.
"There is a lot of misinformation out there about advanced recycling in general," he said. "Some plants are creating fuels from plastics, some are only taking a piece of plastic out and burning the rest and some are very energy intensive. Encina is being lumped into all of that."
Kratz explained the process proposed by the company would all be completed at the Point Township location.
"Encina is doing a single-step all at one location which reduces the environmental footprint," he said. "There seems to be a lot of contention that this is untested and new which is simply not the case."
The Susquehanna River is also a point of concern for those opposed. According to Kratz, Encina recognizes and respects local residents wanting to protect the waterway.
"The company wants to create an environmental solution to plastic waste, and they certainly don't want to harm the environment in the process," Kratz said.
Bob Garrett, president/CEO of GSVCC, said the chamber would schedule a presentation with the company's representatives to learn more about their plans before going through the chamber's process to draft a letter, if they would decide to do so.
Culver trusts Senate leadership on budget
State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver also attended Friday's meeting and provided an update on the state budget. As of noon Friday, Culver said the Senate did not have the budget from the state House of Representatives.
"Prior to Thursday, we thought it was a pretty good, responsible budget that most folks in Pa. would be happy about," the senator said. "You can't get everything you want in every budget."
Although Culver admitted she was not as confident in the proposed budget as she had been earlier in the week, she said she trusted Senate leadership. "From here, I think we wait to see when the House sends the budget over and how the Senate Leadership team responds," she said. "I have full confidence in the Senate leadership."