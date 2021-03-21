LEWISBURG — Coming out of the COVID pandemic Champion Shoe Sales & Repair — an 80-year-old Lewisburg business — has a new look.
Renovations have spruced up the store at 119 N. 2nd St. Rear, and right next door is a spinoff business — Champion in Motion — which caters to active sportswear, including clothing.
Champion in Motion opened about a year ago, said third-generation owner Gina Giunta Fick, “because I felt the need for expert shoe fitting in the way of athletic wear.”
The Susquehanna Valley, and Lewisburg in particular, is a very active community. With a walking, running and biking trail that runs through town all the way to Mifflinburg, the universities and the schools, it’s a perfect demographic for the new store, she said.
At Champion in Motion, Fick said, “I carry athletic wear, shoes, apparel and running accessories. We have a huge variety of running and walking shoes.”
COVID definitely threw a wrench in the works, Fick said. “We opened Champion in Motion a week before the country closed down due to COVID. That’s when you realize your resilience.
“But we have been very fortunate,” she said, “because of our longevity — being here for 80 years — to have become a destination. People know us. We are the only shoemaker around.”
During the initial stages of the pandemic, the store had to close, “for at least a month,” Fick said.
“But we took that time to re-invent ourselves. We renovated. We moved a door. We painted. We updated the inside and the outside.”
Fick also took some new approaches, doing e-commerce, figuring out new ways to stay in business.
Because of the pandemic, “we are very careful,” she said. “We will make appointments with people.
We have outside deliveries. We always wear our masks. We keep our distancing. We are careful when it comes to the number of people in the store at any one time. We want to abide by the guidelines and we think everyone appreciates that they will feel safe coming into our store.”
During the past year, Fick updated the Champion website, helping to produce a new revenue stream.
“The pandemic has forced us to work more on the e-commerce side of things,” she said. “But we also don’t want to lose the personal interactions with our customers. They come in, we take care of them. We measure their feet. We guide them to the right shoe or right product. Online you just don’t have that hands-on feel.”
As a longtime Lewisburg staple, Champion Shoes Sales and Repair, is a brand that was able to retain, and now grow its customer base.
Fick’s grandfather started the store in 1941.
“He was one of five shoe repairmen, right here in Lewisburg,” Fick said. “Now, we are the only one in the area. That in itself has kept us going. People who want to repair their shoes, instead of getting new ones can come here. But we also sell a great line of shoes.
Champion Shoe carries dress shoes, running shoes and work boots. They have lines from Birkenstock and Brooks, Dansko, Hush Puppies, Minnetonka, Naot, Rockport and Wolverine.
They also sell American-made leather belts, wallets and clutches, bracelets and several types of shoelaces.
Fick has been the owner of Champion for six years, after buying it from her parents.
Her father, Angelo Giunta, 80, helped run the store when he was 17, at the original Champion Shoe store, when it was located on Market Street.
“My father passed away when I was 18,” Giunta said. “That’s when I really kept things going.”
Lewisburg is a college town, and “back then, we had customers who were teachers, college professors, and students, who wore some nice shoes.” Other customers included farmers and workers from the surrounding area.
That customer base still exists today, although much expanded.
Even now, Giunta literally keeps his hands in the business, helping with some repairs in the back room.
“He still comes in every day,” his daughter said.
“I guess it’s in my DNA,” he said with a laugh, adding that “we’re very happy with the way Gina has grown the business.”
On staff are: Ken Kullish, a certified pedorthist who does all of the shoe repair and has been with the company for 30 years; Jo Hurst, the manager at Champion in Motion; and Sandee Sitely, who works at Champion Shoe.
The repair segment of the store can perform full shoe restoration, sewing leather, installing new soles and heels, reconditioning and water-proofing. They also can make custom orthotics, insoles and shoes.
“We are definitely essential during these trying times,” Fick said. “We’re open and we’re ready to serve.”
Visit online — championshoe.biz — for much more information.