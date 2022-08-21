After the recent FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, it certainly seems clear that former President Donald Trump is on the hook for violations of several federal laws governing the handling of classified information. In addition, there is the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating Trump’s interference in the 2020 election in that state. And of course, there is the investigation by the federal Justice Department of Trump’s conduct from the 2020 election to the inauguration of Joe Biden, including specifically his involvement in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump seems to be in danger of being criminally charged on several fronts.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has said repeatedly that his department will not allow politics to intrude on decisions about prosecution, that the Justice Department will follow the facts where they lead. But the implications of the decision about whether or not to charge him have unavoidable political implications. His millions of loyal supporters already see the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago as an illegitimate abuse of power and refuse to believe that he could possibly do wrong. A decision to bring criminal charges would radically increase the level of tension and quite possibly lead to violence.
On the other hand, the facts we know seem to lead to criminal charges. There are the evident violations of laws regulating the handling of confidential documents. There is his blatant, recorded attempt to induce the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” enough votes to tip the state into his column. There are his multiple attempts after the election to subvert the constitutional process by arranging to substitute Trump electors for Biden electors. There is his frenetic activity on Jan. 6 to encourage mobs of his supporters to invade the Capitol to block the formal counting of the electoral votes, and his failure for three hours to call on his supporters to stand down. During this period he also refused to call in National Guard or Homeland Security personnel to aid the Capitol Police. He could be charged with willfully failing to faithfully execute the laws (which he swore an oath to do). It’s a dereliction of duty.
If he is charged, we know it will divide the country down the middle. If the evidence supports charges, but he is not charged, it would facilitate the return to power of a person who has demonstrated strong authoritarian proclivities. A second Trump term would likely be the beginning of a fascist regime. It would be the end of American democracy.
Bear in mind that Trump’s agenda from his earliest forays in politics has been to divide the country. He always appeals to his base, treating non-supporters effectively as traitors. Even though the base is a minority of the electorate (30-40 percent), he makes no effort to broaden his base by moderating his rhetoric. Instead, he tries to make it harder for his opponents to vote.
This polarization actually precedes Trump: when Newt Gingrich led Republicans to victory in the midterm elections of 1994, he took a much harder line against Democrats and liberals than his Republican predecessors. Polarization, the demonization of the opposition, is more than a quarter century old. Trump is the culmination.
The country is already split, just as Trump wanted. We may wish it weren’t so, but it is. Those of us who stand for the rule of law, and for our country’s democratic tradition, must support criminal charges if they are warranted by the evidence.
Trump has polarized the country. The only question now is: Whose side are you on?
John Peeler is a retired Professor of Political Science and Latin American Studies at Bucknell.