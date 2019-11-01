DANVILLE — Following a one-hour preliminary hearing, Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder Friday sent to county court criminal homicide and related charges against a Missouri man charged with shooting to death a motel employee in September.
Before the hearing, county District Attorney Angela Mattis withdrew a charge of hindering apprehension filed against David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, and added a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence related to putting his girlfriend's 9 mm pistol he allegedly used to kill Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., in the glove compartment of the car. Downing's girlfriend Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, of St. Louis, also owned the car.
Brown waived her right to a preliminary hearing. She is charged with two counts of hindering apprehension and one count of making false reports to police about the gun she owned being stolen. She was returned to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of 10 percent of $100,000 bail. Her attorney Robert Marks Jr. told Shrawder he expects her bail to be posted next week. Her grandfather attended the proceeding.
The hearings were moved to the courthouse courtroom because it is more secure than his office, Shrawder said.
Downing's attorney Leslie Bryden, assisted by attorney Hugh Taylor, said she didn't plan to file a motion at this time in county court to set bail for Downing who is being held in Montour County Jail without bail.
Mattis said an alleged gang rape of Brown by three men remains under investigation. She said rape kit findings haven't concluded.
Arresting officer Tpr. Brian Watkins testified Potts was a possible suspect in the rape, being investigated by another trooper.
Mattis said she hasn't decided the degree of murder to pursue against Downing. If the commonwealth plans to pursue a first-degree murder charge, she said she would have to file notice of that before his formal county court arraignment.
Bryden objected to the fabrication charge being sent to court, saying the commonwealth hadn't proven it with Mattis saying Watkins testified Downing put Brown's gun in the glove box of her car. Downing also faces a charge of concealing a firearm without a license.
The only other witness called to testify by the commonwealth was Montour County Coroner Scott E. Lynn who said an autopsy showed the victim died of gunshots to the head and to the hand.
Bryden called no witnesses.
Watkins testified Potts' body was found inside his room - Room 212 - of the Super 8 Motel, at 47 Sheraton Road, in Valley Township, Sept. 26. He said two spent shell casings from the 9mm pistol were found - one next to the victim's leg and the other on a desk in front of him. He said Potts had been staying at the motel doing custodial work for several weeks because of an influx of patrons to the Bloomsburg Fair.
The trooper said the Super 8 Motel owner had picked up Potts four to six weeks before that in New Jersey and brought him to the motel to work.
Downing had been working for a contractor doing clean-up in the Milton area and had worked with Brown in New York, Watkins said.
Watkins said he interviewed Downing for about six hours with Downing indicating the shooting occurred on the morning of Sept. 24. Downing told him a gang rape of Brown angered him with Potts being an alleged assailant.
He said Downing told him he and Potts smoked weed in Potts' room and after a short time, Potts became aggressive and confrontational that led Downing to get the pistol from his jacket. Downing said there was a struggle but Watkins said he didn't see any evidence of that. He said there were no injuries on Downing.
The trooper testified Marian Roundtree, who was staying in Room 210, was awakened about 1 a.m. Sept. 24 by two gunshots. She told him she had heard gunshots in the past, having lived in the city. She called the front desk with a staff member not contacting authorities, he said.
After the shooting, Downing told him he put the gun in his jacket and walked to the nearby Red Roof Inn where he and Brown were staying, Watkins said. They previously had been staying at the Super 8, according to the police complaint.
After the shooting, Downing said Brown drove her car and they went for cigarettes at the Sunoco, Watkins said. He said police collected a large amount of evidence including Brown's vehicle. There were no surveillance cameras at the Super 8, he said.
Watkins said Brown was verified as the gun owner and Downing didn't have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.