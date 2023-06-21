DANVILLE — Charges were dismissed against two Danville individuals who were charged with strangulation either this month.
Jason Johnson, 47, and Dana Johnson, 37, did not testify at their preliminary hearings in front of Montour County District Judge James Tupper on Tuesday.
The two individuals were involved in a domestic incident last month, police said.
Jason Johnson, who was arraigned June 2 on charges of strangulation and simple assault, said the incident was “an argument that got out of hand.”
Dana Johnson was arraigned almost two weeks later on June 13 and was also charged with strangulation and simple assault.
On Tuesday, Tupper dismissed all charges.
— ANNA WIEST