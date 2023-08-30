DANVILLE — Felony strangulation charges against a Bloomsburg man were dismissed Tuesday, a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge was held for court.
William Frankenfield, 43, of Peach Avenue in Bloomsburg, appeared in front of Montour County District Judge William Wilt for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Earlier this month, state troopers said they responded to a Cooper Township residence after getting a report at around noon on Aug. 4. The caller reported she was on Facebook and saw an individual assaulted in a live feed, court documents said.
In the video, two individuals, including Frankenfield, were in a verbal argument. The caller reported seeing Frankenfield allegedly go after the other person. The caller claimed they heard gagging and saw the individual in a chokehold, police said.
When troopers arrived on the scene, Frankenfield had barricaded the door. Police said it took three officers to open it and Frankenfield continued to resist arrest before he was taken into custody.
A felony strangulation charge and three lesser charges against Frankenfield were dismissed Wednesday. Frankenfield is being held in Montour County Prison in lieu of a $10,000 bail where he awaits further proceedings in Montour County court on a misdemeanor charge.
— ANNA WIEST