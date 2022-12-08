Nine former Mount Carmel football players were charged with hazing by the state's Attorney General's office on Thursday, more than two years after an incident shut down the Red Tornadoes' season.
The charges emerged following two separate incidents that occurred during the 2020 season, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday in a press release.
The Attorney General's office began an investigation into the incident after the case was referred to them by the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
According to Thursday's release, the investigation revealed that in two separate incidents football players were invited to a teammate's house to watch game footage. During the watch party, captains Reed Witowski, Damon Dowkus and another captain who was a juvenile at the time, and other members of the team burned the new starting players with lit burning sticks and sparklers as part of an informal initiation.
The team captains, Witowski, Dowkus, and another individual who was a juvenile at the time, have been charged with hazing, simple assault, and intimidation of a victim. Other members of the team including, Tyler Owens, Michael Balichik, and four others who were juveniles at the time of the incident, have been charged with hazing and criminal conspiracy to commit Hazing.
This matter is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Joseph Sembrot.
The district took the action of forfeiting the season following the investigation involving several football players at an off-campus gathering. The district learned of the incident after a ChildLine call came to the Mount Carmel Township Police Department, officials said.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.