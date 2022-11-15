SUNBURY — Charges against a Sunbury man who police say posed as a firefighter and revealed the deaths of two individuals to family members will head to Northumberland County Court.
Michael Stahl, 39, of South 10th Street, faces felony risking a catastrophe and theft as well as a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public servant.
Stahl appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey who sent the felony charges to county court but dismissed a misdemeanor charge of theft.
Police say they were made aware of the incident at the scene of an October deadly fire in the 300 block of Walnut Street. Two people lost their lives in the fire, officials said.
While firefighters were battling the blaze, officer Harry Nungesser said he saw Stahl at the scene, according to court documents. Later in the evening one of the fire captains approached Nungesser and police Cpl. Brad Slack and told them Stahl was not a member of any fire department and that he has no fire training, according to police.
The captain said he saw Stahl at the scene wearing gear and assisting, according to court documents. The captain told police he was at a fire department when Stahl returned with the gear. The captain said when he attempted to confront Stahl he dropped all the gear and ran off, according to court documents.
During the investigation police said they discovered Stahl had removed the fire gear from the Sunbury Steam Engine Fire Company, on Penn Street, arrived at the scene of the fire, and began assisting in running fire hoses and changing lines, police said.
Police also said Stahl entered a business that was housing members of the family whose home was burning and told relatives about the deaths before the deaths had been confirmed by officials. Police said he told the family he was the one who kicked in the door and saw the individuals.
On Tuesday, members of the Sunbury Steam Fire Company and city fire department Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long testified the department follows state guidelines and that he was made aware Stahl was not authorized to be at the scene.
Toomey listened to the testimony and said Stahl returned the fire equipment he allegedly took so there was no theft.
Toomey bound over the charges and Stahl, who is represented by Sunbury attorney Jim Best, will now appear in county court on the charges.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Sarah Stigerwalt-Egan is prosecuting the case.
Stahl has denied the charges and said he is in fact a firefighter and said he never spoke to the family of the victims.