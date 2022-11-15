Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.