SHAMOKIN — Homicide charges against the Mount Carmel man accused in the death of 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz were bound to Northumberland County Court on Tuesday, following a two-hour preliminary hearing.
Accused murderer Stephen Kruskie, 26, of West Third Street, will now face trial. Kruskie and his attorney, George Lepley Jr., of Canton, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Tuesday in an attempt to get homicide and homicide by vehicle charges thrown out. Coal Township Police charged Kruskie with running over Swartz on May 21.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz called the case a “lovers triangle,” and that Kruskie was mad at Swartz because she was getting back together with an ex-boyfriend.
Matulewicz told Gembic Kruskie ran over his ex-girlfriend and “high tailed it out of there,” leaving her severely injured body on West Arch Street before driving at a rate of speed of 81 miles per hour to the borough of Northumberland.
Arresting officer, Detective Matthew Hashuga testified search warrants to cellphone companies showed Kruskie’s phone was in Coal Township at the time of the accident and it continued to move toward Sunbury and less than 20 minutes later the phone pinged in Northumberland.
Hashuga said he is still waiting on more evidence from cellphone companies that will show where Kruskie went after the accident.
Hashuga said he also retrieved video surveillance from a resident on West Arch Street which shows Kruskie’s Jeep traveling on West Arch street at a high rate of speed at the time of the accident.
Police say Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving on May 21. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police said Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn testified Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma and it was consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.
Lepley argued that there was no way to tell if Swartz jumped out of the vehicle on her own. Kruskie told police Swartz said she was suicidal.
Matulewicz argued even if that were the case, Kruskie didn’t slow down but instead sped up and “high tailed it out of there.”
Kruskie took notes throughout the proceedings and whispered to Lepley on several occasions.
Police said Kruskie lied during an initial interview about the accident and about how his vehicle’s passenger side door was broken.
Kruskie told police his door got broken previously when someone was trying to put in a car stereo, according to police. Hashuga testified he later discovered that days following the accident Kruskie called his friend’s brother because he knew he was a welder. Hashuga said Kruskie asked to get the door fixed or where he could get it repaired.
Police contend the door was broken when Swartz attempted to get out of the speeding vehicle.
Hashuga said during an interview with Kruskie he admitted he and Swartz were arguing but that she jumped out of the vehicle and that he was not aware he ran her over. Hashuga said Kruskie told officers he left the scene because he got scared.
Days later, Kruskie returned to the scene because he told police he wanted to see “how bad it was."
Hashuga testified Kruskie attempted to steer the investigation in a different direction and said Swartz's ex-boyfriend was abusive. Hashuga said Kruskie’s story didn’t add up and as the detective was beginning to gather more evidence, he received a call on May 25 that Swartz had died. Hashuga then began to file for search warrants on Kruskie’s phone and vehicle, he said.
Gembic listened to the testimony and, after both Lepley and Matuelwicz ended their closing arguments, bound all charges to county court.