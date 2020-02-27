SUNBURY — A Northumberland County constable lied about his residence, according to charges filed by Detective Degg Stark.
Patrick Reynolds, 53, of Birch Dale, Schuylkill County, was charged Thursday after Stark investigated a complaint that Reynolds was working as a constable but was not a resident of the county.
Stark claims that in 2015 Reynolds told the late Northumberland County Judge William Wiest that he lived in Mount Carmel's First Ward.
In December 2015, Reynolds updated his voter registration card and provided an address that matched the Mount Carmel address on his petition for the constable vacancy in Mount Carmel, Stark said.
The property was occupied by two tenants and one of those tenants confirmed Reynolds never lived with them, Stark said.
A check of deed records in Schuylkill County revealed that Reynolds and his wife own a home in Branch Dale, Stark said.
On Wednesday, Reynolds was interviewed by phone and admitted he never lived in Mount Carmel and he intentionally supplied false address information in the court petition to obtain an appointment to the constable vacancy, Stark said.
Reynolds now faces misdemeanor charges of falsifying residence, tampering with public documents and false swearing.
Reynolds will be arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.
An interview of the former owner of the address that Reynolds claimed to live at showed the property was vacant from 2015 until 2018 when it was sold to a couple, Stark said.