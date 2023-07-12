SELINSGROVE — State police at Selinsgrove said charges are pending against two teens involved in an accidental shooting in Monroe Township last month.
Trooper Alex Leiby said police were called to a shooting at a South Old Trail location at 7 a.m. on June 22 and found a group of teens.
The investigation determined that a 17-year-old male from Danville had "unintentionally" shot an 18-year-old "friend" from Bloomsburg, Leiby said in the report.
The seriousness of the injury wasn't listed in the report. Leiby was not available for comment Wednesday and newly appointed Interim District Attorney Heath Brosius had no immediate information.
There were three female witnesses to the shooting, two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old, all from Selinsgrove, police said.
Charges are pending against both males, including firearm, reckless endangerment and underage drinking offenses, police said.
— MARCIA MOORE