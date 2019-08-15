A Shamokin resident impersonated a federal agent and disrupted an Aug. 12 Shamokin City Council meeting by threatening to arrest members of the board, according to Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark.
Michael Robinson, 57, an inmate at Northumberland County Jail, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Thursday afternoon on misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public servant, disorderly conduct and disrupting a public meeting. Stark began his investigation after receiving a call from Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias.
Stark was informed of a social media video that showed Robinson identifying himself as a federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) investigator at the Aug. 12 meeting to make arrests, according to court documents.
On Aug. 13, Robinson arrived at the Northumberland County Courthouse and accused Sheriff Bob Wolfe of stealing from the police pension, Stark said. Robinson again identified himself as a RICO agent and provided Wolfe with an identification number, Stark said.
Robinson told Wolfe he was going to jail, Stark said. Robinson was escorted to the district attorney's office by Deputy Sheriff Todd Owens because Robinson continued to get more and more upset, Stark said.
Robinson told a woman in the district attorney's office that he is a federal investigator and said "you don't know who you're messing with," Stark said.
Robinson said he would not rest until all the people named in his lawsuit are sent to jail, Stark said.
Robinson hand delivered numerous court documents to the courthouse in which he lodges claims against several people which include arson and assaulting a federal investigator, Stark said.
Stark interviewed several Shamokin Council members who said they were concerned.
Stark said he spoke with Northumberland County Adult Probation and that a probation officer said he believed if Robinson were to acquire a weapon he would be a danger to the public.
Robinson is now in jail on $150,000 cash bail.