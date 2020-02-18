MIDDLEBURG — A Port Trevorton man is in Snyder County jail on charges he held a knife and pointed a loaded weapon at two state police troopers.
Troopers Alec Leiby and Aaron Adams went to the home of Lowell J. Hoover, 23, on Jan. 22 and he answered the door holding a knife, court records said.
The troopers, who were in uniform, demanded Hoover drop the knife, which he did but he refused to exit the home and backed up into the residence, they said.
Leiby grabbed Hoover's left arm to keep him from obtaining other weapons and as Hoover pulled away the trooper saw he was holding a semi-automatic handgun in his right hand which he pointed at the officers, court records said.
Hoover eventually gave up and was taken into custody, telling the officers, "You're lucky I didn't pull the trigger," court records said.
A loaded handgun and knife were recovered from the home, court records said.
Hoover was arraigned on two counts each of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor possessing instruments of a crime as well as obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg.