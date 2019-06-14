LEWISBURG — A drunk driving case filed against a Lycoming County woman alleges she drove through the Lewisburg area at speeds nearing 100 mph before stopping for a pursuing police officer.
Emily Hurlburt, 20, of Lock Haven, told police she wasn’t aware her vehicle was being pursued by a police vehicle that had its emergency lights and sirens activated, according to arrest papers filed in Lewisburg district court.
The alleged incident occurred at about 1:40 a.m. May 25 along Route 15. She was stopped north of the Sheetz gas station as she had to slow for traffic in both lanes, police said.
Hurlburt said she was driving through Union County on her way home from a wedding reception in York, the affidavit states.
Sgt. Frederick Hetrick, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, stated in the court documents that he was conducting speed enforcement at Route 15 and North Seventh Street when he detected Hurlburt driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata at 84.5 mph in a 35-mph zone.
Chemical blood testing conducted less than an hour after the traffic stop found Hurlburt's blood alcohol content to be 0.123 percent, the affidavit states.
Hurlburt is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, two summary counts related to underage drinking and two summary traffic violations.