A Montandon man has been charged by state police with drug possession following a vehicle and foot pursuit through Sunbury last month.
Stonington Trooper Dominic Picerno arrested Antonio Carpenter, 24, for DUI and drug possession following the chase on June 22.
According to a police report, state police initiated a traffic stop at 1:54 a.m. on June 22 on Bridge Avenue in Upper Augusta Township. Carpenter led police on a vehicle chase through Sunbury, before Carpenter stopped his vehicle to flee on foot.
He was quickly caught, police said.
Tpr. Picerno is investigating the case.