A Montandon man has been charged by state police with drug possession following a vehicle and foot pursuit through Sunbury last month.

Stonington Trooper Dominic Picerno arrested Antonio Carpenter, 24, for DUI and drug possession following the chase on June 22.

According to a police report, state police initiated a traffic stop at 1:54 a.m. on June 22 on Bridge Avenue in Upper Augusta Township. Carpenter led police on a vehicle chase through Sunbury, before Carpenter stopped his vehicle to flee on foot.

He was quickly caught, police said. 

Tpr. Picerno is investigating the case.

Tags