A Chester County woman accused by state police of preying on Amish families in the Valley to steal 12 Pug puppies valued at a combined $14,700 is wanted for arrest, according to criminal complaints filed Monday at the Mifflinburg district judge’s office.
Church services, suspicious phone calls and puppies bred for sale are the connectivity between the separate cases filed against Cherie E. Schast, 62, of Honey Brook, the court documents show.
“Schast targeted the members of the Amish community because she knew or believed that they would be attending church services and would be away from their residences for long periods of time on Sundays,” Trooper Jessica Naschke, state police at Milton, wrote in a complaint. She cited a statement attributed to a one-time friend of Schast’s.
Naschke accuses Schast of stealing six puppies from Anthony and Mary Reiff of Limestone Township, Union County. The alleged theft occurred July 2, 2017, and the puppies are valued at $6,000.
Schast allegedly stole another six puppies from David and Elizabeth Peachey of White Deer Township, Union County, on Sept. 16, 2018, valued at $8,700, according to the criminal complaints filed by Naschke.
Both families left their homes on Sunday mornings to attend church when the alleged thefts occurred, police said. Both families also received phone calls from Schast prior to the thefts as did a nephew of the Reiffs. Naschke obtained phone records through search warrants confirming Schast placed calls to the Peacheys and was traveling in the area using data from local cell towers.
In the case of the Peacheys, Naschke said her investigation found that Schast arrived at the home sometime after 8:30 a.m., cut open a window screen and broke a garage window to get inside and steal five 9-month-old puppies. Schast returned to a carport area to steal a sixth puppy, which was 3 months old at the time, according to the complaint.
That same morning, Schast allegedly attempted to steal puppies from a barn area owned by David Zimmerman in Adams Township, Snyder County. Zimmerman is a nephew of the Reiffs.
Zimmerman reported the incident to police, which was handled by another trooper from the Selinsgrove station. It led to Schast’s arrest on a trespass charge to which she later pleaded guilty. Schast was traveling with the Peacheys’ stolen puppies at the time, Naschke said, but the theft wasn’t reported until three hours later.
In the case of the Reiffs, Naschke accuses Schast of entering the family’s unlocked barn and swiping the puppies while the Reiffs were gone. Naschke was assigned to the case quickly after taking on the Peacheys’ report.
Naschke charged Schast with two counts each of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, all of which are felonies. She’s also charged in the Peachey case with misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch issued the arrest warrant.