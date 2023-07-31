LAURELTON — A cause of a two-alarm fire that destroyed one of the vacant cottages at the former Laurelton Center in Hartley Township on Sunday is underdetermined, according to West End Fire Chief Rich Wright.
Wright said state police Fire Marshal Trooper James Nizinski made the initial determination after two visits to the scene on Sunday evening and Monday morning. The 266-acre Laurelton Center complex along Route 45 is located in the western end of Union County.
"It's too far gone to find a real origin," said Wright. "He couldn't find any indication of an accelerant."
Wright said someone passing by noticed the smoke and called it in shortly after 6 p.m. The fire originated in what is considered building No. 2, a two-story stone living quarters estimated at 6,400 square feet.
"When we got there, we had fire through the roof," said Wright. "We did an initial attack with the deck gun and hose line inside. Shortly after that, we evacuated. We didn't want the structure to come down on us. We did all defense. It was deemed unsafe to do any offense."
The building was vacant, just like the other 31 structures on the property. All gates into the property were locked up, meaning firefighters had to force their way in, and there was no power to that specific building, said Wright.
The property, located across from the Bald Eagle Forest District Resource Management Office, is overgrown with brush. The metal gate at the front entrance was open on Monday morning. Several weather-worn signs indicate that it is private property and no admittance is permitted.
"Nobody was in it," he said. "It was vacant. If it had been someone in there, we might have done it differently. Being vacant it wasn't worth risking anyone to do any offense."
It didn't take long for the trusses to burn and the roof to cave in, he said.
"It was a stone building with concrete floors," he said. "The only thing that could burn was up in the attic. There were no furnishings in it."
The building was "totally destroyed," said Wright.
"I thought for sure we would get a rekindle overnight," he said. "I went up this morning (Monday) and didn't see any smoke."
The scene was cleared at 11 p.m., he said.
In addition to West End, other fire companies included those from Mifflinburg, New Berlin, Penn's Creek, Lewisburg and White Deer Township as well those from Snyder and Centre counties. In total, eight tankers were on the scene.
The former Laurelton Center property was purchased by Jay Fulkroad, of McAlisterville for $1,005,000 in 2021. Fulkroad declined to comment on Monday.
The Laurelton Center was the final name of a state-owned mental health institution, which closed in 1998. Its creation as an all-female facility was authorized by the Pennsylvania Legislature in 1913 and in January 1920, it received its first patient.
Laurelton Center was exclusive to females deemed to have mental health issues and didn’t receive its first male patients until 1969. The patient population exceeded 1,000 at its height but dropped below 200 before it closed.
The property had been eyed by several developers for multiple uses in the ensuing years: high-end golf course and resort, religious homeless shelter, residential drug and alcohol treatment facility, action sports and camping complex.
Mountain Valley Inc., headed by Maryland businessman Gary Murphy, bought Laurelton Center from the commonwealth in 2006 for $1,632,500, according to a deed. It stood mostly dormant thereafter.
The site was most recently the inspiration behind the novel “The Foundling” by New York Times bestselling authority Ann Leary. The author hosted a lecture about the new novel at Bucknell University in March.