DANVILLE — Borough police are trying to stamp out rumors concerning a "violent sexual assault" in the borough but remain tight-lipped about its details.
The lack of additional information is frustrating worried residents, but Police Chief Jonathan Swank said he couldn't release anything other than what police already have.
"There are too many things going on," he said on Tuesday. "I don't want to hinder anything."
State police are assisting Danville Borough police in investigating the assault that occurred the evening of Dec. 6. Police said the “violent sexual assault” occurred in the area of East Market and Mill streets. They are searching for a white male approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build.
Swank said there was not a lot of information to release to begin with. He said again, though, that residents should not believe any of the rumors making the rounds on social media.
"There are so many rumors being spread that are untrue," the chief said.
Swank did confirm the victim of the assault is physically OK.
"She is not hospitalized," he said. "She is out and about."
Trish Ruth, one of five borough women who attended last week's borough council meeting to inquire about the investigation, said on Tuesday that they are concerned about the lack of information about the attack, though, she added, "I know the police have to be very selective of what they can share. This kind of thing doesn't happen in Danville."
She said she went to council to make sure police kept residents updated.
She said residents are scared knowing the attack occurred and where it occurred.
"I happened very close to Mill Street," Ruth said.
Ruth, who lives in the 2nd Ward, near Washies Playground, said she previously felt safe walking from her house to downtown in the evening. That is when the attack occurred, police said. But they haven't revealed if it occurred indoors or outside, or even the victim knew her attacker.
Danville Police released a statement on the department Facebook page on Monday to quell rumors and stop the spread of misinformation. The statement said, in part, that there have been no further reports of similar assaults in Danville Borough, and any information that comes from a source other than law enforcement should be treated as rumor or hearsay.
Police said that anyone who has factual information regarding or related to a crime should report it to police, and if anyone has a question, they should call police at 570-275-3000 or 570-271-2101.
Swank said residents should watch their surroundings, keep walkways and entryways well lit and lock doors and windows at all times.
"Keep your lights on, pay attention," he said. "If you see something, (or) know something, call us."
Ruth also suggested, "Go a different way home, make sure nobody is following you."