A fire from a wood furnace spread to a shed and destroyed the structure and contents inside on Friday night in Paxinos, according to a Valley fire official.
Stonington Fire Chief Kerry Yordy said units were called out to the 9:30 p.m. fire at 330 Tulip Road, Shamokin Township. The property is owned by Edward Dornbach and rented by Adam Cherwinski and Lynn Snyder.
Yordy said Cherwinski had the wood furnace going inside the 576-square-foot shed and left to go inside the home. A few minutes later, Cherwinski’s wife smelled smoke, and they found the shed on fire.
The home is about 20 feet away from the shed, said Yordy.
“We wet it down, protected the nearby house from catching on fire,” he said. “It could have caught if it got roaring. It was close enough that needed to protect it.”
The one-alarm fire brought out fire units from Stonington, Ralpho Township, Elysburg, Shamokin and Sunbury, said Yordy.
They left the scene at 11:30 p.m., he said.
The fire caused a total loss of building and contents, including tools, he said.