LEWISBURG — An accidental late-night fire in Lewisburg damaged Gram’s Eatery, taking the restaurant out of commission until the stove is replaced.
Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Company Chief James Blount said units from Lewisburg and Milton were dispatched to 21 N. Third St. in the borough at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Smoke was showing from the first floor of the building and firefighters found an active fire at the kitchen stove of the restaurant.
“We had the fire completely extinguished in about five minutes,” said Blount. “It was all contained to the stove. There’s no structural damage. As soon as the stove is replaced, the place can be right back up and running.”
Blount said the stove fire was ruled accidental.
“It’s a commercial stove. They do a lot of cooking, and grease builds up, so that’s a recipe for a potential fire,” said the chief. “We have nothing to say for sure that’s what happened, but we ruled out everything else, including arson.”
The fire was knocked down quickly and the remainder of the rescue crew forced entry to search all floors. Others firefighters laddered the building and provided manpower to assist with overhaul, utility control and ventilation, said the chief.
Owner Jesse Reeves was unable to be reached on Friday, but provided a brief update on Gram’s Facebook page.
”We have some unfortunate news we will be closed for a few days,” Reeves wrote. “Our building caught on fire last night. We don’t have too much damage but we will keep everyone updated on we when we will open back up.”
Gram’s, a breakfast and lunch eatery, opened in Lewisburg in 2018. Last year, Reeves launched a sibling operation in Bloomsburg, Gramps Eatery, which caters to the quick-eats college and business crowd. He expanded again when on April 28 he opened Grams Express full-time at 520 Market St., Lewisburg.
Gram’s also suffered smoke damage in March 2020 when neighboring apartment buildings caught fire.