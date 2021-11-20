MOUNT CARMEL — A late-night fire in Mount Carmel on Friday was ruled accidental in nature, according to Mount Carmel Fire Chief John Janolek Sr.
The fire occurred at approximately 10:11 p.m. Friday at 338 E. Second St., owned by William and Cathy Hoskins. The fire originated in a flue pipe in the furnace, crawled up the wall and destroyed the two-story single home structure. It was a total loss, said Janolek.
"The original call was possible entrapment," said Janolek. "While we were there, he (William Hoskins) came home and told us they were not in the home."
The Hoskins were the only occupants of the house, but their pets — a dog and a cat — perished in the fire, he said.
They brought the scene under control just after midnight and left the scene around 4 a.m. Saturday. He said there was not way to tell how long the home was burning.
"We reported no injuries (for firefighters)," said Janolek. "Everybody did a heck a job on it."
Mount Carmel Police Chief Christopher Buhay said Patrolman Tyler Herbster was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.
The initial call reported entrapment, so Herbster broke the door down but couldn't see through the smoke. He was treated at the ambulance but requires no time off, said Buhay.
The two-alarm fire brought out firefighters from Mount Carmel, Shamokin, Kulpmont and Atlas. Assistant Chief Jack Williams Jr. had command of the scene, said Janolek.