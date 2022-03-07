SUNBURY — For the first time since 2016 the Shikellamy School District is eyeing new playground equipment for Chief Shikellamy and Oaklyn Elementary students.
According to Superintendent Jason Bendle the district is exploring the cost and ways to fundraise for a playground behind Chief Shikellamy Elementary and updated equipment for Oaklyn.
"The district has completed the groundwork for a play area as part of the construction/expansion project at Chief Shikellamy Elementary. The playground equipment cost is not part of the expansion project, however, the district is looking for ways to offset some of the cost to get age-appropriate playground equipment for third through fifth grade students," Bendle said.
"The district is also looking to potentially replace the outdated playground equipment at Oaklyn Elementary. An estimated cost for both schools would be in the neighborhood of approximately $160,000," Bendle said.
The district is at the exploratory phase, but the goal would be to install equipment over the summer for the 2022-2023 school year, Bendle said.
In 2016, Beck Elementary received a brand new playground after district employee and parent Brandy Weiser started a fundraising project and was able to come up with $28,000 for updated equipment.
Weiser saw the need for the playground at Beck, which was built in 1981, so she contacted school directors. The board worked with Playworld, in Lewisburg, after receiving donations from several Valley organizations.
Chief Shikellamy Elementary PTA President Stephanie Brown said she is happy to hear the district is exploring options.
"As a PTA, we are dedicated to our children’s educational success, health, and well-being," Brown said. "Starting the school year with the K-5 schools being consolidated in the district, we did not know what to expect. Chief Shikellamy PTA now covers both the Chief and Beck buildings with more than 600 students between third, fourth and fifth grade. PTA’s typically fundraise for the things the district can not provide for the students such as assemblies, field trips and things for their schools."
Brown said when the schools opened back up from COVID closures, the PTA was able to purchase water bottle refill stations for the buildings. Members of the community donated to help purchase water bottles for students throughout the district.
"Due to the current construction project at the Chief Shikellamy building, the existing playground equipment will be removed and replaced with new, age-appropriate things. We look forward to working with the district for the best equipment," Brown said.
Oaklyn PTA President Brenna Lawrence said in 2018 the Oaklyn PTA took on the playground project for the elementary as a K-5 building.
"It was something we (PTA board, staff, and community members) felt like was important for our students at Oaklyn. We started our fundraising efforts right away knowing it would be at least a year if not more to raise that money plus all the regular items and activities we needed to raise money for our students," Lawrence said.
Lawrence said COVID put the project on hold in 2020.
"Oaklyn is now officially a K-2 building therefore the playground set-up will look much different," Lawrence said. "The Oaklyn PTA is excited about moving forward with Dr. (Jason) Bendle and getting these students an age-appropriate playground and area."