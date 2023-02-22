MILTON — A $7,000 renovation project at the Milton Police Department is nearly completed.
At Wednesday night’s public meeting, Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer updated members of the borough council about the project at 1 Filbert St., Milton, in the former Pennsylvania Railroad Passenger Station The estimated $7,000 project is being completed by borough employees.
“It looks very, very nice,” said Zettlemoyer. “It’s a big improvement for us.”
When the building was renovated in the early 2000s, Zettlemoyer said the space available was divided into individual offices. The space is being converted into an open patrol room.
Public Works Director Wayne “Sam” Shaffer said the work started more than a week ago. The patrol room is finished, but additional work is ongoing, he said.
The carpet in the corporal office is being installed today. A bathroom and shower will be installed in the basement over the next two weeks, he said.
The Borough has an eight-member full-time police department.
In other business, borough manager Jess Novinger said two ordinances will go to a committee for review in relation to feral cats and the keeping of animals in the borough.
Furthermore, Vice President Joe Moralez asked Solicitor J. Michael Wiley to research the possibility of putting a referendum question on the primary election ballot about the community pool.
The council in 2022 discussed its options for the 56-year-old deteriorating community pool located at Brown Avenue Park.
The Milton Community Pool opened in 1967 on Izer Drive in Brown Avenue Park. Last year, borough council members made the decision not to open the community pool this summer due to the number of repairs needed. It could cost up to $500,000 to fix the leaking pipes, the crumbling pump house wall and other items.