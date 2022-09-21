SUNBURY — Thanks to several donations, Chief Shikellamy Elementary students will now be able to rock climb inside the gym.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Jason Bendle and Chief Shikellamy administration showcased the new rock climbing wall and the students loved it.
“This is awesome,” 8-year-old Melanie Shreck said. “I can’t wait to come in here all the time.”
Principal Mike Egan said he was excited for the students to have another activity to do at the school.
“It is such a great addition and teaches students a new skill and team working skills,” he said.
The wall will be used by students from third through fifth grades, Bendle said.
“Every student who goes through Chief Shikellamy Elementary is able to use the wall,” he said. “Shikellamy teachers contributed toward the climbing wall by donating an extra dollar on a clothing sale from last year.”
Physical Education teacher Matt Shively said that kids are loving the new wall.
One of the donors was the Carodiskey Foundation and NRG North and there was another private donation, Bendle said. The total cost was $15,000, he said.
Rosalie Karpinski, 8, a student at Chief Shikellamy, said she was excited to learn to climb.
“This is so much fun,” she said. “I am happy we got this.”
Allen Suncar, 9, a fifth-grade student, agreed.
“This will be great exercise,” he said. “I will be looking forward to coming in here a lot and climbing the wall.”
Bendle said the district is thankful to the donors and happy for the students.
“We are very grateful for this,” he said. “This will be another activity for the students and they are loving it.”