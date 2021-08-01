WEST MILTON — A century after Ada Swengel Miller unveiled a monument commemorating Chief Shikellamy on the grounds of Central Oak Heights, her great-grandson helped rededicate the large stone memorial Sunday afternoon.
“I’ve seen this monument every year of my life when we came here, and I never knew what it was,” said Aaron Smith, who’s relatives have been vacationing in Central Oak Heights, just south of West Milton, since 1909.
“What I did know is the stone was fun to climb on,” he said.
About 50 people, including several members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, including Leanne Keefer, of Mifflinburg, came out to the afternoon ceremony located on a ridge overlooking Shikellamy’s Old Town and the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Keefer, who has worked as a living history interpreter for 30 years, said maintaining historical monuments is important.
“If you don’t remember your past, you’ll repeat it,” she said.
Bruce Teeple, president of the Union County Historical Society, recited the history of Native Americans and the significance of Chief Shikellamy in the area.
“We’re here to honor… a diplomat,” Teeple said, referring to the Indian chief who led the Six Nations in the area during the mid-1700s.
The rededication was held one day before the 100th anniversary of the original dedication — on Aug. 2, 1921. Getting the monument ready for the ceremony took a lot of elbow grease and a few weeks, said Phyllis Dyer, a member of the historical society’s board and the person tasked with cleaning it.
“It was all green and you could barely read the letters,” she said, describing how she scrubbed the monument with 2,000 grain sandpaper, soap and water, black shoe paste and floor paste wax.
Smith’s mother, Laurie Edwards Smith, said maintaining the monument is important despite the lack of a large Native population in the area.
“A lot of of the names of places draw back to the Indian foundation,” she said.
Aaron Smith said he appreciates what the monument represents and said he hopes future generations will maintain it.
“May this monument and our stewardship of it keep alive the good ideals represented,” he said.