Sixty Pennsylvania children died as a result of abuse or neglect in 2022, but confirmed cases of child abuse in the state decreased slightly from the year before, according to an annual report by the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
The Annual Child Protective Services Report provides statewide and county data on efforts to help children who are reported as victims of suspected abuse and neglect and highlights the need for all Pennsylvanians to anonymously report potential abuse to ChildLine, a 24/7 hotline at 1-800-93-0313.
"All children deserve to grow and thrive in a safe, loving environment, and parents deserve support and partnership in raising healthy, happy children. The child welfare system exists to protect children and support families, and we will not relent from that goal," said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.
"The Annual Child Protective Services Report captures the challenges we face in eradicating child abuse," she said. "This issue knows no boundaries or economic status, race, or gender; child abuse affects children from all demographics. This report also demonstrates the vital daily work of keeping kids safe and supporting families."
The number of suspected child abuse reports to ChildLine across the commonwealth in 2022 was 39,093, up from 38,013 the year before. Reports made by mandated reporters increased by 2.8 percent.
While confirmed child-abuse related fatalities rose from 58 in 2021 to 60 in 2022 and near-fatalities climbed to 236 in 2022 from 217 in 2021, the number of substantiated child abuse cases decreased from 13.2 percent in 2021 to 12.8 percent in 2022, the report said.
In looking at the number of confirmed cases based on population, Northumberland County has the second most valid allegations for every 1,000 children in each county, behind only Columbia County. State officials note "This approach takes into account different population sizes and allows for counties to be examined in comparable terms. There was a wide range in the number of children with valid allegations, with Columbia (123.2) and Northumberland counties (94.8) having the highest rates and Montour (0.8) and Beaver (4.5) with the lowest rates."
The average for rural counties was more than double the average for urban counties: The rural rate was 38.2 and the urban rate was 15.9, the report noted.
"I think a few things to consider — there are population, neighborhood, economic, and structural differences between urban and rural populations. The sheer number of calls in urban areas is much higher, but urban screening procedures and thresholds may also be different to adjust for increased populations served," Nathan Savidge, Northumberland County clerk said. "Our number dropped slightly, but our caseworkers are able to go out on many more calls because of the familiarity with our local region and municipalities."
Savidge said some calls received at any agency may be custody calls regarding court orders or arrangements and others may be" "retaliatory calls" that would be unsubstantiated because they are typically not legitimate calls regarding the safety or wellness of the child.
There was a significant drop in reports of infants being harmed by substances, with 496 cases in 2022 compared to 710 in 2021.
Still, the continued rise in child fatalities and near deaths remains a concern, said Snyder County Children and Youth Administrator Jennifer Napp Evans.
"The report conveys important information and explains with factual data how the ChildLine reporting system works. It encourages everyone to report child abuse or reasonable suspicion of abuse, even beyond those mandated by their job or volunteer role," said Napp Evans. "Child welfare caseworkers, supervisors and community members are invaluable partners in supporting a child's safety. The important message from the annual report is the many essential ways to assure child safety and well-being by being a natural support for their families and encouraging community linkages that provide support and stability."
The county agency has added in the past year training for staff in trauma, human trafficking, autism, rape culture and violence, dementia, suicide, drug-exposed children and responding to families dealing with grief and loss.
"We have phenomenal community leaders and the most supportive Snyder County commissioners, agency solicitor, and judges. This allows caseloads to remain manageable and time constraints to be met to ensure safety and responsiveness," said Napp Evans. "While other counties have struggled with staffing in ways that have left caseworkers facing the idea of unsafe children and families in toxic stress who they cannot get to with high caseloads and impossible time constraints, Snyder County has maintained appropriate staffing and expanded preventive and proactive practices and services year after year that benefit our most vulnerable at-risk children and families."
Keeping children safe requires everyone's involvement, said Arkoosh who stressed the importance of using tools such as ChildLine.
"Each and every one of us has the responsibility to take proactive, deliberate action to stop child abuse and neglect, so I urge anyone who has concerns for the safety of the children in their life to contact ChildLine immediately," she said.
Signs of potential abuse or neglect may include numerous or unexplained injuries or bruises; chronic or pronounced anxiety; flinching or an avoidance to being touched; poor impulse control, cruelty to animals or others, abusive behavior or speech and fear of parent or others.