The mother of Arabella Parker will appear on the Steve Wilkos Show on Monday in an episode taped just before her arrest last month.
Samatha Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, is accused by Stonington state troopers of felony endangering the welfare of children, obstruction of a child abuse case and hindering apprehension for prosecution, after an Oct. 10 incident that saw Parker end up at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, fighting for her life.
Troopers said Parker was beaten so badly she needed to have part of her brain removed. Delcamp's boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, is accused of hitting Parker leaving her with 44 injuries, according to testimony by state police at Burgess' preliminary hearing last month.
A clip of Delcamp's appearance is on Wilkos' website. The clip lists the appearance as "one of the biggest confrontations in Wilkos history."
Several messages for Wilkos have not been returned seeking comment. The show airs on FOX56 at 10 a.m.
The Steve Wilkos Show, filmed in Connecticut, is a spinoff of the Jerry Springer Show. Wilkos appeared for years as Springer's head of security on the show. Wilkos is a former law enforcement officer in the Chicago Police Department.
The clip shows Wilkos yelling at Delcamp before she walks off the set. Wilkos then throws a pile of papers at Delcamp. Cameras later show Wilkos berating her in a dressing room. Delcamp was paid $200 for her appearance, according to Demcamp's mother, Bonnie Kahley.
Previews of the episode show Delcamp saying she could not tell anyone of the abuse, however in an interview with The Daily Item days after the incident, Delcamp said Children and Youth Services were aware of the abuse.
Delcamp was arrested on Oct. 25, two days after filming the show. According to Kahley, the grandmother of Parker, the show was "awful."
Wilkos can be subpoenaed to testify if Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz chooses. Matulewicz would not say whether or not he was going to subpoena the talk show host but said filing a subpoena out of state is not an easy task.
"Anyone could be subpoenaed. But enforcing is a different story," Matulewicz said. "I would have to get a subpoena here and hope they allow me to file in the state where the person is. Then I would hope they would enforce it there."
Kahley said Wilkos producers told her she couldn't talk about the show or she would be prosecuted.
"They told me I would go to jail but I don't care because they were just awful to us," Kahley said. "It was completely just awful. This whole situation is awful."
According to court documents, while Parker was on the ground having a seizure Delcamp googled "what to do when your child is having a seizure" at 9 p.m. Northumberland County 911 records show that emergency crews were not called until 9:50 p.m., leaving the child on the ground for 50 minutes untreated, troopers said.
Delcamp remains locked up on $200,000 cash bail while Burgess remains incarcerated on $500,000 cash bail. Delcamp is set to appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Friday at the Northumberland County Courthouse at 1 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.