Affordable child care should cost no more than 7 percent of a family’s income, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources, but the average Pennsylvanian pays more than double that figure to support their child’s care.
By that standard, less than 11 percent of Pennsylvania families can afford infant care, which the Economic Policy Institute said costs an average of $987 per month, or $11,842 a year. The cost of care for a 4-year-old is nearly as high, at $9,733 per year.
Those amounts are in line with costs at SUMMIT Early Learning which operates five day care centers in Snyder, Union and Mifflin counties.
“Families can spend about $10,000 a year on infant child care,” said Doug Bertanzetti, the organization’s executive director.
In addition to child tax credits, aid is available for child care tuition to income-eligible families — such as a Pennsylvania family of four with a maximum yearly income of $53,000 — through the Child Care Works program managed by the Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC).
There are 282 children enrolled at SUMMIT’s five day care centers, with 78 receiving an ELRC subsidy, Bertanzetti said. The rest pay full price with daily fees at $44.25 for infants; $36.25 for pre-school-age kids and $25 for school-age care. There are no rebates for families with multiple children.
Of the 132 children enrolled in before- and after-school programs, 88 are paying full price and 44 are ELRC-funded, said Bertanzetti who adds some of the families paying full price for day care and before- and after-school programs are also on a waiting list for funding.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA’s day rate ranges, based on age of the child, between $164 and $178 per week for members and $178 and $190 for non-members, said Bonnie McDowell, executive director.
The YMCA gives rebates of about $2 to $4 per day for each sibling.
Of the 120 children enrolled at the YMCA’s two day care centers, 21 are receiving ELRC funding and paying weekly co-pays of between $4 and $81 and 15 are receiving financial assistance from the Y, McDowell said.
To keep costs to parents as low as possible, day care workers’ pay in Pennsylvania remains low at a median $10.69 an hour.
For 10 years, Bonnie Goss ran a home-based day care center in McClure until the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure in March 2020 when parents stopped working and kept their kids at home.
For much of the time she was in business, Goss employed one full-time and one part-time worker as they cared for as many as 20 kids at a time, but her fees were kept at $25 per day per child.
“I couldn’t charge more because people wouldn’t be able to afford it. Running a day care is a struggle,” said Goss, who was in the business because she wanted to spend time with her grandchildren.
For more information on child care tuition aid and eligibility requirements, visit the state Department of Human Resources at dhs.pa.gov and go to Child Care Works.