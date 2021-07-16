MIDDLEBURG — A 25-year-old McClure man is facing a felony child endangerment charge after his 4-year-old daughter ate a marijuana candy bar.
State police at Selinsgrove were called to Geisinger Medical Center on April 28 where the child of Beau D. Walter was being treated after ingesting a marijuana-laced candy the day before and was at risk of "severe respiratory depression," court records said.
Walter turned over the empty candy wrapper, a Wonka Bar Mini containing 300 milligrams of cannabinoids, to the hospital staff and they gave it to police, court records said.
Walter told police that he had a medical marijuana card and purchased the edible at a Pittsburgh dispensary. According to court records, he told police he kept his medicinal marijuana locked up in the home, but on the morning of April 27 he had placed the edible bar on the counter as he was preparing breakfast while his child was asleep and went to the bathroom.
While he was in the washroom, his 4-year-old daughter got out of bed and apparently ate the bar since Walter said he found the empty wrapper in her room.
She initially exhibited signs of lethargy, but her symptoms worsened and Walter took her to the hospital for treatment.
Police said Walter admitted he lied when he initially told authorities that Poison Control was called and he was told to monitor his daughter's symptoms. Phone and computer evidence showed he neither called poison control or looked up information about the dangers of a child eating an edible at the time he learned his daughter ingested the marijuana, court records sad.
He also allegedly admitted that his medical marijuana card had expired five months earlier and that he purchased the marijuana candy bar from "some guy" at a truck stop in Halifax.
Police note in court records that marijuana edibles are not legal in Pennsylvania.
Walter was arraigned before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg on charges of felony endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and recklessly endangering another person. He was released on his own recognizance pending a Sept. 8 preliminary hearing.