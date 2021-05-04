SHAMOKIN — Felony endangering the welfare of children charges for two Trevorton residents will proceed to county court after a district judge found enough evidence to bound the case over on Tuesday.
Neil Anthony Wagner, 42, and Rebecca Jean Wagner, 42, both of Market Street, face felony charges of endangering the welfare of children for what state police said was their involvement in the overdose death of a 4-year-old girl in January 2020.
Troopers said the child died after ingesting a fatal amount of morphine and a supra-therapeutic level of diphenhydramine while at the Wagner home, according to police.
A third person, Michael Alan Swinehart, 62, also of W. Market Street, was also charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, after troopers said he lived with the Wagners and was the sole source of morphine in the home, according to state police.
Swinehart had prescriptions for morphine sulfate ER 200mg and morphine sulfate ER 30mg, according to troopers.
Shamokin District Judge John Gembic heard the case Tuesday and said there was enough evidence that the charges be bound over to county court.
Troopers said Rebecca Wagner told police she would find some of Swinehart's medication lying on the floor and she would hand them back to him.
Troopers said when they interviewed Swinehart in February 2020, a trooper saw a light-colored pill fall to the floor and when the trooper asked Swinehart if it was his, he confirmed it and said he was unaware the medication had fallen.