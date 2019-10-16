SUNBURY — Arabella Parker remains in critical condition, according to Geisinger Medical Center officials.
The 3-year old continues to fight for her life after police said she was beaten on Oct. 10 so badly by Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, that she needed part of her brain removed.
Burgess is locked up at the Northumberland County Jail, in lieu of $200,000 cash bail after he was arraigned before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Saturday.
Burgess was set to appear for a preliminary arraignment before Gembic on Tuesday but the judge canceled the hearing due to safety concerns. On Wednesday, Gembic said he was still in the process of scheduling a new date.
Warden Bruce Kovach declined comment on whether or not Burgess was housed with other inmates.
Gembic said the public outcry pertaining to the case led him to move any hearings to the Northumberland County Courthouse, instead of his small Shamokin office.
Burgess, who is currently facing aggravated assault charges for the alleged attack on the child, is also facing criminal charges stemming from a robbery and assault on July 5, 2018, in Sunbury when he was 17.
The charges were moved from juvenile court to adult court in December 2018 where he is facing three felony charges: one count of robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery; and four misdemeanor charges: simple assault, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.
He was scheduled for a motion hearing on Oct. 11 but the public defender’s office had a conflict in representing him due to representing co-defendants, according to court documents.
Burgess is accused of taking a cellphone and a wallet with $800 in it from a victim on North Eight Street in Sunbury. He attacked the victim, who had broken ribs and head injuries, according to court documents.
Burgess is scheduled to appear for a court hearing in front of Judge Paige Rosini at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 3 on the robbery charges.
During Saturday's arraignment, Burgess told Gembic the district attorney's office dropped the robbery charges, but District Attorney Tony Matulewicz disagreed.
Matulewicz said he was prepared to go to court on all charges and that Parker's case was the worst he had ever seen.
Matulewicz said he could not comment on any aspects of the case but that he would present evidence in court.
Matulewicz said if the child were to die, Burgess would immediately be facing an open count of homicide.
Burgess is also charged with assaulting the child's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23. Delcamp said she had nothing to do with the child's injuries and that she feared for her life around Burgess who she had been dating for only four months.