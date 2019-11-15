SUNBURY — Two defendants charged in the severe beating case of 3-year-old Arabella Parker, including the child’s mother, waived their rights to preliminary hearings Friday.
Criminal cases against Parker's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, and Christy Willis, 50 of Sunbury, now move on to Northumberland County Court.
The pair were scheduled for preliminary hearings today before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. The hearings were to be at the county courthouse rather than Gembic’s district office out of security concerns.
State troopers charged Delcamp with child endangerment, obstruction, hindering apprehension and false reports. Willis is charged obstruction, hindering apprehension and false reports. They’re each held on $200,000 cash bail.
Willis is the mother of 19-year-old Jahrid Burgess, who is accused of beating Parker so severely on Oct. 10 that the child remains critically injured. He’s held on $500,000 cash bail.