SUNBURY — This past year has been tough for Michelle Shaffer after losing her job in July and learning of personal medical issues.
The Shamokin Township woman who is also raising her 16-year-old grandson on her own, picked up gifts on Tuesday from the Northumberland County Children & Youth Services and Family Center Program’s 35th Christmas distribution. She and her grandson are one of nearly 400 families with 948 children who received thousands of gifts on Monday and Tuesday from the program.
“It’s amazing,” said Shaffer at the distribution site at United Lutheran Church, 167 Seven Points Road outside of Sunbury. “It’s like saying no child left behind. If you can give a gift that brings laughter or a smile, that’s the most important Christmas gift of all. These kids regardless of age need to know that they truly, truly matter. These gifts come from the community, and that continues to provide hope for the future.”
The family arrangement, the medical issues and losing her job has made 2021 a hard year, she said.
“Times are difficult,” she said. “And this helps.”
Teresa Taylor, a single mother from Sunbury, was another recipient of the program. She has two 13-year-olds and two 3-year-olds.
“This is awesome,” she said. “I’ve had a rough couple of months. I’ve been through some things.”
Taylor said she lost her mother two days before Christmas a few years ago.
“Christmas time is rough for me,” she said. “This is one less thing I have to worry about and stress about this time of year. I can concentrate on being there for my kids and healing this time of year.”
Carla Clark, the Children & Youth supervisor for the Family Center Program, said some corporate sponsors were lost but the groups of community members stepped up this year from schools, churches and other places. Gifts include car seats, hand-crafted blankets, bicycles, toys, clothing and winter hats, gloves and coats.
One family had four children who wanted a PlayStation 4. The sponsors came together and purchased it for them.
“The sponsors rallied together so the kids could share that gift,” said Clark. “It’s something that this is the only way those kids will get that kind of gift.”
Shikellamy senior Olivia Weaver, 18, of Sunbury, and Millersville University freshman Kelly Sprenkel, of Sunbury, volunteered their time on Monday and Tuesday to help distribute gifts to families.
“It definitely gets me in the Christmas spirit,” said Weaver, daughter of county Children and Youth Director of Social Services Megan Weaver. “There’s something about having a community-based operation that’s all about doing good.”
Sprenkel agreed, saying she enjoys volunteering as well.
“I like seeing families get presents, and I really like helping people,” she said.
Clark said the program is a “team effort.”
“We really appreciate the community support,” she said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do this or meet the needs of our families.”