Two communities in Northumberland and Lewisburg used oxygen or bubbles to celebrate the New Year early for children.
On Thursday between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library in partnership with the Northumberland Fire Department and Christ United Methodist Church hosted Countdown to Noon in King Street Park with a dropping of the Oxygen Isotope. The Lewisburg Children's Museum also threw a New Year’s Eve Bubble Bash.
Sherri and Dan Barnhart, of Northumberland, brought their grandchildren, Orion, 9, and Makala, 6, to celebrate the new year.
"It's a good alternative for the kids," said Sherri Barnhart. "We won't even make it to midnight."
The event featured children’s storytimes, crafts, music, snacks and drinks, and chemistry experiments with Joseph Priestley impersonator Ron Blatchley. Once the oxygen isotope was lowered, the crowd had a "champagne" toast with Sprite. Students from Shikellamy School District Theatre program also attended as Disney characters. The Oxygen Isotope is in honor of Joseph Priestley, who discovered oxygen in the borough in 1774.
"I like the champagne glasses," said Orion.
His grandfather Dan said he enjoys the fellowship with the community.
"I get to show the kids there's good in the world," he said.
Debra and Kim Lenker, of Northumberland, brought their grandson, Duncan Renn, 9. Duncan used cupcakes wrappers to look like fireworks on the crafts he made.
"It's small-town living at its best," said Debra Lenker.
Renn said he likes watching the oxygen isotope fall, but he wasn't a big fan of the dancing.
"I like the food," he said. "I like the hot chocolate."
Doug Eroh, of Northumberland, brought his stepchildren Lia Musser, 12, and Jaron Musser, 11.
"It gets them out," said Eroh. "We can make it a yearly tradition. They like the popcorn and the hot chocolate."
Jeff Johnstonbaugh, director of the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, said the library is all about children.
"It was a fabulous turnout," he said. "Better than any other year. People are ready to get away from 2021."
The New Year’s Eve Bubble Bash held at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum featured bubbles, a dance party, bubble wrap “fireworks,” noisemakers and party hat arts and crafts. It ended with a bubble countdown to 2022.
"Friends invited us, our kids love bubbles, so we thought it would be a nice way to spend New Year's Eve," said Zach Prowant, of Williamsport, father of Greyson, 3.
He said it's good to socialize the children with other children their age.
"Hopefully it's a sign of things to come, some normalcy," said Prowant.
Mike Leitzel, of Winfield, father of Levi, 4, and Wynn, 2, said they come to the museum at least once a week.
"Everything they have here is great," he said. "We always have a good time."
Kahla DeSmit, the museum manager, said there were giant-over-the-body bubbles to holding bubbles in your hand and bubble wands.
"In the past, we have hosted New Year's Eve in the evening," she said. "This year it worked really well to move it earlier in the day. In the past, it was much larger. This year, out of an abundance of caution, we kept capacity at half at what we normally would have."
DeSmit said "all kids of all ages from zero to 99" love bubbles.
"We thought t would be a fun way to celebrate the New Year," she said.