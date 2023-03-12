LEWISBURG — Did you know that sea turtles eat jellyfish? Or that one major threat to their continued survival are something most of us see and/or use every single day?
“Plastic bags can look like jellyfish to a sea turtle,” explained Gabriella Rosenberg, a museum assistant at The Lewisburg Children’s Museum.
Rosenberg and weekend operations manager Amber Cutler spent time teaching children about sea turtles during this week’s “Sunday Safari program.”
The program is held weekly from February through April, explained Rosenberg. Its goal is to help kids learn more about various animals.
“We’ve been doing it each week and focusing on a different animal each week,” she explained.
According to the World Wildlife Organization (WWO), sea turtles are a fundamental link in marine ecosystems in that they help maintain the health of seagrass beds and coral reefs that benefit commercially valuable species such as shrimp, lobster, and tuna.
Sea turtles are the live representatives of a group of reptiles that have existed on Earth and traveled our seas for the last 100 million years.
The WWO noted that “sea turtles journey between land and sea and swim thousands of ocean miles during their long lifetimes.
They wait decades until they can reproduce, returning to the same beaches where they were born to lay their eggs. Females can lay hundreds of eggs in one nesting season, yet few will yield hatchlings that survive their first year of life. Beyond these significant natural challenges, sea turtles face multiple threats caused by humans, such as bycatch in commercial fishing gear, illegal trade, consumption, and climate change.”
If you’ve ever wondered what sea turtles eat, you might be surprised to learn that their diet consists primarily of crabs, mollusks, shrimps, jellyfish, and vegetation.
In a hands-on demonstration using water bottles and plastic bags, Rosenberg and Cutler let the children create a miniature “ocean” that demonstrated how a turtle might easily mistake a plastic bag for a jellyfish. They in turn used the opportunity to explain to the kids why that can be deadly for a sea turtle.
“We want them to learn that one of the biggest threats to their survival is pollution,” said Rosenberg.
Piggybacking off the demonstration, the women also talked about ways to avoid having plastic bags end up in the oceans, including the importance of recycling.
Books about sea turtles and a coloring project were also part of the event.
Cutler said though the crowd for Safari Sundays is sometimes small (approximately 10 kids were in attendance this weekend), the program as a whole has been successful and fun.
Jeanette Tolan of Danville brought her granddaughters Callie, 3, and Caroline, 6, to the program and said she’s impressed with everything they have to offer families.
“It’s so hands-on and engaging,” she said. “And we haven’t even been through it all yet.”
Next week’s theme animal for Safari Sunday is elephants.
The program is held from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the museum, located at 815 Market Street (the former Lewisburg Area High School).
For more information about this and other programs and events offered at the museum, visit lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org, call 570-768-4914 or e-mail lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.