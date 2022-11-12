LEWISBURG — Education majors from Susquehanna University brought social studies to the Lewisburg Children's Museum on Saturday.
Using engaging visuals and hands-on activities, 12 college students taught children from Pre-K to fourth grade about concepts including mapping, culture, history and geography. Social Studies in Action activities were held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"This is our first partnership with the museum," said Sarah Moore, an associate professor in SU's education department. "As future educators, so much of their job is to work with the community. This gives my students a chance to see the value of teaching in the community. I hope they can bring their ideas here and take ideas back to their classroom."
Angel Page, of Lock Haven, said she brought her children, including 8-year-old Taylor Dorsey, to the museum on Saturday for the first time.
"The kids wanted something to do, and it's wet outside," said Page. "I looked this up last night and brought them here."
Page said the interactive environment with the "hands-on learning" appealed to her and the children.
Dorsey was learning from SU senior Nayelli Collazo, of Old Bridge, N.J., during the Social Studies in Action event. Collazo, a childhood education major who graduates in May, said her project introduces children to emergency workers.
Collazo presents each child with an emergency scenario and then asks them who they might call for help. She has nurses, EMTs, doctors, police officers, therapists, fire fighters and teachers.
"It's a guessing game," said Collazo. "There's visuals underneath (pieces of paper)."
The children are then asked to draw a picture of any of the emergency workers they might like to be when they grow up. Collazo then rewards them with a badge.
Collazo, a first-generation college student, said she originally intended to study nursing, but decided to be a teacher when she worked with children in a summer project.
"It made me the happiest to see their thought process and watch the light bulb go off when they get it," she said.
SU senior and special education major Madi Smith, of Mountain Top, created a board game for the month of October. The children roll a die, land on a date and learn about holidays throughout the month.
The month includes traditional holidays like Yom Kippur, Indigenous People's Day, Diwali and Halloween, but it also has silly holidays like National Dessert Day and National Pumpkin Day. The student received a sticker at the end of the game, she said.
Smith said she chose special education because she has family working in the field and she knows there's a great need for it. She said she loves to see the growth of children.
"I have experience, and I am comfortable in it," she said.
Jessie Mays, of Mifflinburg, brought her children to the event on Saturday.
"The Lewisburg Children's Museum is great," said Mayos. "They get to learn things I don't normally get to teach them. I feel like I learn too."