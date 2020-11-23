LEWISBURG — Sweet treats and family memories are on their way during the virtual Lewisburg Children’s Museum's (LCM) Museum-at-Home Gingerbread Extravaganza sponsored by Coldwell Banker Penn One Realty. Throughout the month of December, community members will share about various holidays from around the community and the world.
For the Gingerbread Extravaganza, participants can gather their edible construction supplies and create a one-of-kind masterpiece to submit as part of a contest to win a prize.
Photo submissions of gingerbread houses/structures are due Dec. 7. Judging will take place on Dec. 12 via a LCM Facebook Live event, with special guest judge Bucky the Bison. Prizes will be awarded to the top three constructions. Registration is $10 per entry. Families or groups may submit one entry and additional contest rules apply.
In addition to the Gingerbread Extravaganza, the museum will be offering a Museum-at-Home Celebration of Lights.
Videos will be available via the Museum’s Facebook page and explore the many different ways that people in our community celebrate the holidays with light, including Hanukkah, Saint Lucia Day, Christmas and Weihnachten, and Kwanza.
The museum is also hosting a New Year’s Eve Family Trivia Night on Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. and a Kidz in the Kitchen video series starting in January. For Kidz in the Kitchen, the museum is partnering with local restaurants to teach participants how to make some of their speciality dishes.
For more information about the LCM and to register for these events, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. Residents can also contact the museum by email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com with any questions.