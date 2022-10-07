The Daily Item
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum and the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area are partnering on a project to get children interested in voting.
The Mauch Millennial Project of the local League will present Let’s Vote on Saturday, Oct. 15. The program will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum.
“An election year gives us a great opportunity to talk with children about fairness and making decisions as a group,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “We hope these activities give children a fun and practical understanding of our democratic process.”
The LWVLA will be donating an item from the LCM wishlist as part of the project. Throughout the day, children will make campaign posters to encourage others to vote for their favorite item. In the weeks leading up to the general election, visitors to the Museum can vote for their favorite item, and the one with the most votes will be purchased by the League and donated to the Museum for children to enjoy during each visit.
“It’s a fun way to introduce the voting process,” Savanna Hovis, LCM visitor services manager, said, “and for children to experience the results of their ‘campaigning.’ We hope to see lots of creative posters with catchy slogans!”
In addition to other hands-on activities, the LWVLA will be helping adults register for the upcoming election and answering questions.
“The committee is very proud of our partnership with the LCM,” said Elaine Hopkins of New Berlin and chair of the Mauch Millennial Project. “Their commitment to educating children about what it means to have a voice in important decisions, whether it’s in their personal lives or the life of their community, meshes perfectly with our goals.”
This program is recommended for children 6 and up and is free with general admission or membership.
The museum and the league have previously collaborated to create museum exhibits and programs that help families build conversations around voting.
The Mauch Millennial Project of the LWVLA launched a series of initiatives to encourage young people in Union County to learn about and collectively engage in their democracy through voter education; civil discourse regarding issues facing citizens and legislators at all levels of government; and other fundamental activities of a democratic system.