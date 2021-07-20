LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is offering Summer Chill series on the last Fridays of July, August, and September. Enjoy frozen treats and participate in fun STEM activities throughout the museum with evening hours and discounted admission.
The first Summer Chill event is from 4-6 p.m., Friday, July 30 and is sponsored by National Beef. Admission to this after-hours event is $4 per person. Additional Summer Chill evening events will take place on Friday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Sept. 24.
Frozen treats will be available in the LCM courtyard, weather permitting, and STEM activities will be spread throughout the Museum. The event is recommended for all ages. Advanced ticket purchases are recommended and tickets are required for those 1-year and older. Space is limited. Masks are required for all guests two years and older. Register at: https://bit.ly/2TQjoFk.
— THE DAILY ITEM