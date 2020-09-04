LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will temporarily adjust its operating hours beginning Sept. 16. The museum will be open for general admission visitors from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The museum will continue to offer classes and enrichment opportunities, as well as virtual special events.
In the month of August, the museum has seen an 86 percent decrease in daily admission attendance as compared to August of last year. Earned revenue has been down by 94 percent compared to last year. Since its closing in March due to COVID-19, the LCM anticipates more than $100,000 in lost revenue. That number is expected to grow.
The LCM is a privately funded nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of the community and revenue from daily visitors to operate. LCM members and the public are asked to reserve their tickets online at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. Museum staff members ask for understanding and patience during this difficult time. Contact the museum at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com with questions.