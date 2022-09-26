LEWISBURG — Kids ages 6 to 12 years old are invited to explore exhibits, experience special programming, and enjoy a pizza dinner and movie at the Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM) on Oct. 7.
Caregivers can enjoy a stress and child-free evening on the town while children explore the museum.
“We love Kids Night,” said Savanna Hovis, LCM visitor services manager. “Kids get to explore the museum and parents get to enjoy a night out. It’s a win-win.”
Kids Night at the museum will be held from rom 4:30 to 7:30 pm. Oct. 7. The cost is $25 for the first child and $15 for each additional child.
“Back to school season can be a stressful time for everyone,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “More practices and after school activities can leave moms and dads feeling like there is no time to connect. This evening will give hard-working parents a night to relax and a night for kids to have fun.”
Kids will enjoy special hands-on activities, museum exhibits, a pizza dinner, and a movie. The event is recommended for ages 6-12.
Advanced ticket purchases are recommended and tickets are required. Space is limited. Register online at https://bit.ly/3ekRYio.