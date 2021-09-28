LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Children’s Museum invites children ages 6 to 12 for a Kids Night at the Museum from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8.
Kids get to explore exhibits and engage in hands-on activities, enjoy a pizza dinner and a movie at the museum. Parents and guardians are encouraged by the museum to use this as an opportunity to have a few child-free hours together.
The cost for Kids Night at the Museum is $25 and $15 for each additional child. Tickets are required, as are masks for all guests age 2 and older. Space is limited. RSVP online at https://bit.ly/3ekRYio.
For more information about the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org, call 570-768-4914 or email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.