SUNBURY — The Degenstein Community Library will be hosting a five-week program for children ages 12 months – 4 years and their parents/caregivers starting Thursday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m.
The program, called 1-2-3 Play with Me, is a fun, informal, play-based program that provides a rich environment of toys, books and art activities. Families have the opportunity to spend time together, make new friends, and talk one-on-one with different community professionals. A different topic will be covered each week, including speech, nutrition, development, and early literacy, according to library director Melissa Rowse.
1-2-3 Play with Me is a Basic Literacy program and is part of a special statewide initiative, PA Forward: Pennsylvania Libraries.
Registration is required as space is limited. Call 570-286-2461 or email info@degensteinlibrary.org to register. Older siblings are welcome to attend.