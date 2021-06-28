ALLENWOOD — Susan and Harry Jones have invited the community to enjoy their blueberry farm, Bridge Avenue Berries, in unique ways since they purchased the property three and a half years ago.
“Sue is very much wanting our farm to be people-friendly and family-friendly,” said Harry Jones of their business where patrons may pick berries themselves or purchase fruit at the farm stand on the property at 62 Bridge Ave. in Allenwood.
After a chance meeting at the Susquehanna Valley Growers Market in Lewisburg with Davena Laverty, the children’s program assistant at the Public Library for Union County, where Jones learned the outdoor reading program had to be canceled due to the pandemic, he offered to host a reading event at the farm when COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
Next month, the Jones will host the library’s Outdoor Storytime program where Laverty will read ‘Blueberries for Sal’ by Robert McCloskey and afterwards kids and parents will be invited to pick a pint of berries for free.
The program will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday 8, 15, 22 in July at the farm. It is free and open to the public.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity. The library has much more to offer than just books,” said Laverty. “Harry and Sue have such a great heart for the community and we’re always looking for ways to reach our patrons in upper Union County.”
The parents of three adult children and seven grandchildren, the Jones’ had long wanted to own a farm and were able to do it when the six-acre blueberry farm that had been in operation for nearly four decades was put up for sale.
“We didn’t realize how many people would be happy that we kept operating it as a blueberry farm,” said Sue Jones. “So many people told us how they’d been picking berries here since they were kids.”
She was one of them.
“We have enjoyed seeing generations of families coming to the farm to pick,” said Harry Jones, who has a degree in horticulture. “Quite often three generations come out.”
The couple soon realized that their field of berry bushes could accommodate wheelchairs and last year they invited people with special needs a chance to pick a pint of berries for free.
“People want to feel welcome,” said Sue Jones.
During the pandemic, she noticed more people were coming out to the farm since their options for indoor gatherings were severely restricted.
“I swear people would come on date nights here,” Sue Jones said.
The couple said they never considered how farming would enrich their lives through so many interactions with the public.
“I don’t know that we thought that far ahead, but as time has gone on we certainly have,” Harry Jones said. “It’s just fun doing it. It has its struggles — it is farming — but Sue and I like people.”
Bridge Avenue Berries will be open to the public starting in July from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.