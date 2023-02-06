SUNBURY — The East Sunbury Hose Co., brought back its annual chili cook-off Sunday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
The 19th annual competition supported the Shikellamy School District Reading is Fundamental program.
Shikellamy Program Director Lisa Mertz said the turnout was great, the food was delicious and the money raised will help support the program.
"We are very pleased with the amount of people who came to support us and who displayed their chili," she said. "This money is used to purchase books and we could not continue this program without the support of the community."
Mertz said there are roughly 700 students in the program and books cost about $2 each.
Around 100 guests paid $10 to taste 20 chili recipes at the fire company.
"We are grateful for all those who attended," Mertz said. "It's always a good time with great people for a great cause."
Sunbury resident and judge Judd Long said he was having a blast speaking with people and eating chili.
"All of the food was great," he said. "This event each year is something we look forward to because it supports the Shikellamy School District and kids so I am happy to always help out and be a part of this."
Mertz said the event had to take a two-year break because of COVID-19. This year, with the addition of several items that went off in a silent auction, she said the event raised about $1,000 which is much needed.
"This is always about the students of Shikellamy," she said. "So to see so many people come out and donate items to be auctioned off or just come and have a good time shows the community support that is here in Sunbury."