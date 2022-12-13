LEWISBURG — A damaged chipper costs East Buffalo Township more than $19,000 in rental fees and repairs.
At Monday night's public meeting, Township Manager Jolene Helwig reported that the repairs cost $3,803 and a three-month rental cost $15,309. The township's chipper, which was returned to the borough on Friday from repairs in Philadelphia, was damaged on the third day of September's brush pick up.
"The next time it could be worse," said Helwig.
Supervisor Katie Evans said residents should separate lawn debris so items that can damage the chipper aren't in the piles.
"At least we were able to get it repaired," said Supervisor Jim Knight.