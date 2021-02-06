LEWISBURG — Slowly, some semblance of normalcy is returning to the Valley. This year's Chocolate Tour, which kicked off Friday in Lewisburg with an appropriate theme — "Sweeten Your Spirits" — is one such tradition that continues.
The 23rd Chocolate Festival launched two days of celebration with necessary mitigation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-day event offered limited stops, with sweet treats available along Market Street.
The event is the largest fundraiser for the Donald Heiter Community Center and annually hosts more than 450 guests. The Chocolate Tour went on for three hours Friday and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Leslie Hosterman, vice president of the Heiter Center board, said the festival has some necessary changes this year. “By encouraging masking and social distancing, participants will still have the opportunity to sample chocolates while shopping downtown,” Hosterman said. “The biggest difference this year is that pre-packaged chocolate will be distributed to ticket holders at several outdoor locations.”
Bucknell senior Katharine Cognard-Black participated in her first chocolate tour.
"It's a lovely event," Cognard-Black said. "Who doesn't like chocolate? It's been a wonderful evening, a fun socially distanced activity."
Friends Cindy Beilharz and Lori Walters, both of Northumberland, spent the evening strolling Market Street in search of sweet treats.
"It's a night out without the kids," Beilharz said. "That's a little bonus."
Walters said it was her first time at the event and she was comfortable with the mitigation efforts in place.
"I love the little stores in Lewisburg," said Walters, who added that she grew up in Lewisburg. "Everybody is masked up. It's safe. We're good."
From 12 to 3 p.m. today, a scavenger hunt for the family will be held, with an additional chocolate prize for those who complete it (limited to the first 50 participants).
For those who don’t want to walk throughout the borough today, there is also a drive-thru option for the Chocolate Tour at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum; the first 100 will receive a special STEM hot chocolate activity kit. Tickets for the tour are available on the community center website at www.donaldheiter.org. Designated time slots will help manage the number of people downtown at one time. Tickets will also be available at the Campus Theater during the event until sold out.
"We just want to bring some folks downtown in a COVID friendly environment," said Hosterman. "Sample some chocolates, do some shopping. Downtown will be lit up as well. The idea was to really like up everyone's spirits in this dark time, winter and the pandemic."